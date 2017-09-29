Four people arrested for gun shop break-ins

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Four people have been arrested after breaking into three gun shops on Saturday, Sept. 24. One of these people was also involved in the break-in at Cabela's in Grandville on Sept. 16 where 13 handguns were stolen.

The Grand Rapids Police Department arrested four people, two adults and two juveniles, after they broke into three gun shops and stole 20 handguns from one of the stores.

Cameron Allies Ayres, 18, and Desiree Taggart, 17, will be tried as adults and were arraigned on breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering charges. A preliminary examination is scheduled for both suspects on Oct. 17.

Two juveniles aged 14 and 16 will also be charged with breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. The 16-year-old has also been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny of a firearm for his role in the Cabela's break-in.

A total of 33 guns were stolen between these two incidents. Five have been recovered and 28 remain at large. The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, and this will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total of $5,000 in recovery of these firearms.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen firearms should contact any of these agencies:

Grand Rapids Police Department, 616-456-3400

Kent County Sheriff's Office, 616-632-6125

Grandville Police Department, 616-538-3002 ext. 2

Silent Observer, 774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

