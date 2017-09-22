Gerald R. Ford Museum hosts new Vietnam War exhibit

ArtPrize isn't the only thing at the Gerald R. Ford Museum right now. There is also a traveling exhibit about the Vietnam War.

Landing Zone (LZ) Michigan recently brought the Wall that Heals to Grand Rapids. This display is a half-size replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. It showcases the names of all 58,220 U.S. soldiers who didn't make it home from the Vietnam War.

A part of that traveling exhibit is at the Ford Museum. It includes a care package sent to Charles L. Stewart Jr. from Gladstone. He was killed in October 1972.

His brother left the package at the Vietnam Wall in DC in 1993 with a handwritten note that said Mom and Dad wanted you to have it.

