Gerald R. Ford Museum hosts new Vietnam War exhibit

Landing Zone Michigan brought a traveling exhibit to the Ford Museum.

Staff , WZZM 6:26 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

ArtPrize isn't the only thing at the Gerald R. Ford Museum right now. There is also a traveling exhibit about the Vietnam War. 

Landing Zone (LZ) Michigan recently brought the Wall that Heals to Grand Rapids. This display is a half-size replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C. It showcases the names of all 58,220 U.S. soldiers who didn't make it home from the Vietnam War. 

Related: The Wall that Heals rolls into West Michigan

A part of that traveling exhibit is at the Ford Museum. It includes a care package sent to Charles L. Stewart Jr. from Gladstone. He was killed in October 1972. 

His brother left the package at the Vietnam Wall in DC in 1993 with a handwritten note that said Mom and Dad wanted you to have it. 

