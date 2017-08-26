GM donates $25,000 to Grand Rapids charities

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - GM donated $25,000 in foundation dollars to local charities at the 28th St. Metro Cruise on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The GM Foundation grants were given to five organizations from the Grand Rapids area that provide family services, educational programs and job training. The grant recipients were:
- West Michigan Environmental Action Council
- Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance
- Feeding America: West Michigan Food Bank
- Finish the Mission Veterans Relief Fund
- YMCA Grand Rapids
The announcement happened during the opening ceremonies of the Metro Cruise, the event that showcases newer and older models of cars up and down 28th St.
