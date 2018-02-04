GR Blades team play hockey with the West Michigan Special Hockey League

(Photo: Grand Rapids Blades/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The West Michigan Special Hockey League played a game with the Grand Rapids Blades Bantam A team on Sunday morning, Feb. 4.

The game was hosted by the West Michigan Special Hockey Association, which offers amateur level ice hockey programs from children and young adults who have any kind of development disability.

"There's a lot of smiles out on the ice," said Marie Sly, the Executive Director for the WMSHA. "We're very appreciative for events like this. It's a good way to get our presence known in the community and to give organizations like the Blades a chance to get know some kids that they may not normally spend time with, hang out with or play hockey with."

The Grand Rapids Blades is a non-profit, volunteer based organization that provides hockey programs in West Michigan.

