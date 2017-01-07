GR Bridal Show happening at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If wedding bells are in your future, you can get ideas and connect with vendors all in one place this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Bridal Show is happening at DeVos Place Saturday.

Wedding experts, samples, and fashion will be on display. There will even be door prizes.

The show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Entry is free for brides if you register online at www.grbridalshow.com.

Otherwise, tickets are $5 at the door.

