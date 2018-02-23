GR expects no problems at wastewater treatment center

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The recent flooding is a reminder of the problem the Grand Rapids Water Resource Recovery facility had back in 2013. The plant was on the verge of flooding, which sent some sewage into the Grand River.

Since then the city has invested $3.2 million to raise the elevation and reinforce the berm or the flood wall surrounding the plant. Crews say those improvements are working quite well and they are confident they won't see any issues in the days ahead but of course they're monitoring it.

"Not only are we walking our own berm but we are walking along the flood walls around the city checking things out making sure no surprises leaks have occurred," said Charles Schroeder, the assistant Environmental Services manager.

"Just making sure that everything is staying solid."

Officials did say the Market Avenue Retention Basin did release some partially treated wastewater into the Grand River earlier this week.

"It's designed to hold and treat up to 30 million gallons of combined water that would normally come here, but as the rain falls and continued to that, overflowed into the river," Schroeder added.

"We still don't have an exact volume of what went into the river but as of now it's no longer flowing. It's just holding onto that 30 million gallons of which will be routed here to the treatment plant for full treatment."

Officials say they will continue to the monitor the flood walls regularly to make sure there are no issues but they are confident the improvements made in 2014 will prevent any problems.

