Grand Action committee no longer pursuing new developments

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Action committee, which has been credited with bring more than $3.5 billion in developments to downtown Grand Rapids will not pursue anymore more new developments.

The not-for-profit organization is spearheaded and co-chaired by John Canepa, Dick DeVos and David Frey. Both DeVos and Frey are retiring from their roles by the end of the year.

Grand Action created the vibrant redevelopment in Grand Rapids, including the Van Andel Arena and the DeVos Place.

Although they will no long take on new projects, the organizations founders say they are confident that growth in Grand Rapids will continue.

