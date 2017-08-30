Grand Rapids Bridge Walk returns

Undated photo of the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Community Bridge Walk in Grand Rapids is returning after it was put on a hiatus in 2016.

The walk kicks off on Labor Day, Monday Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. It will cover five miles, crossing the Sixth St., Blue and Gillett bridges as well as bridges on Pearl, Bridge and Wealthy.

There is also a two and half mile option, for people who want to travel less.

"Our residents asked Parks and Recreation to resurrect this long-standing Grand Rapids tradition," said Parks and Recreation Direction David Marquardt. "We listened and decided to build upon the old 'Grand Crossings' event and make it uniquely ours."

Registration is not required for the Bridge Walk, and this is a free event.

After the walk, participants are invited to attend the West Michigan Labor Fest, which features kids' rides and games, food, a car show, live music and free admission to the Gerald R. Ford Museum.

