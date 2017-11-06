Airtime Trampoline Park hosts event for autistic children

Autism event in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Thousands of children around the country are affected by autism, and it is now 10 times more common than it was in the 1980s. Autism is a development disability that can sometimes make social settings a challenge.

That's why Airtime Trampoline Park in Grand Rapids hosted a after-hours event just for families with autistic children. More than 100 families came out to the event.

Parents said that children with autism can sometimes feel overstimulated, so they appreciated a West Michigan business hosting a smaller event for their kids.

"A lot of these families like to do things just like everyone else, but sensory overload and noise overload can make it hard at times," said Shannon Jasperse of the Autism Family Network. "It's good just to have smaller events like this, so our kids feel like everyone else. And also to bring awareness to organizations like this, so more things can happen for families."

