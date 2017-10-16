Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce opposes library millage

Grand Rapids Public Library main Ryerson branch. (May 19, 2014) (Photo: WZZM)

MUKSEGON COUNTY, MICH. - In November, Grand Rapids voters will be asked to approve a new millage to help pay for library services in the city.

Supporters of the millage request say it is equal to the rate currently in place to support the entire library system.

The new 20 year tax would be used for expanded purposes including operations and maintenance. Today the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce said it is opposing the millage request.

In a statement, the chamber says:

While we believe libraries are critical in providing all area residents and businesses access to knowledge and resources, a tax increase is not the best way to support the library's future...The Chamber believes it is inappropriate to use an expiring capital millage and convert it to operations under the guise of a renewal."

