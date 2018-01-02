Grand Rapids Children's Museum (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Most West Michigan students have been on holiday break for nearly two weeks. Many parents have noticed their kids getting a little antsy and are desperate to find ways to keep them entertained. The Grand Rapids Children's Museum offers several ways to help families get you over the holiday hump.

Among other things, the museum offers daily programs for kids of all ages. The programs range from story time to messy art, planting seeds to creating costumes. Daily programs are offered 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays, Saturdays 1 to 3 p.m. and during Thursday Night Family Nights 5:30-7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted on the calendar. There's no additional cost to participate in daily programs.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum also features nearly a dozen exhibits that allow children to stimulate their brains through open-ended, creative, interactive play. Many experts agree that helps with the cognitive, social, emotional and physical development of children.

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is open to the public Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to5 p.m., Thursdays 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Family Night Thursday 5 tp8 p.m.) and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $8.50 per person, $7.50 ages 65+. Thursday Family Night is $1.75 after 5 p.m.

