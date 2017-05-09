Grand Rapids City Commission takes step to change parking enforcement

Parked cars in a parking lot, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS - The city of Grand Rapids is one step closer to changing its methods of parking enforcement. Tuesday morning, the Grand Rapids City Commission voted to seek bids for an automated license plate recognition system.

Instead of using city employees the new system would use cameras to check license plates to determine if the permit is in the system. The person doing the enforcement would still have to issue the ticket.

The ACLU has expressed concern about the technology saying it is an invasion of privacy. Third Ward Commissioner David Allen says, "This system collects and uploads the same information, it's just automated. It doesn't collect any more or any less information so it's not doing anything different than what we are already doing so the fear of privacy issues or something like that, that currently exist that people have that concern now, it's still the same information that's uploaded."

© 2017 WZZM-TV