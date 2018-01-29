Grand Rapids has three finalists for city manager

Undated photo of the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids City Commission has selected three finalists for the city manager post.

The candidates are: Pontiac Deputy Mayor Jane Bais-Disessa, Port Huron City Manager James Freed and Arlington, Va. Deputy County Manager Carol Mitten.

These candidates will be moving on to the second and final interviews on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The city manager position was vacated by Greg Sundstrom at the end of 2017, and the city started the search in November.

The community can provide input on the finalists at the City Manager Candidate Forum on Monday, Feb. 5 at 5 ;30 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre. During this forum, the finalists will answer questions from GovHR consultants. They will also be available for a meet and greet.

The final interviews will be open to the public and that are on Feb. 6 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the ninth floor of the Commission Chambers at City Hall. The interviews will also be streamed on Facebook and be broadcast live on the Grand Rapids Information Network.

The candidates resumes are below:

