Grand Rapids hosted downtown disc golf

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Downtown Grand Rapids was turned into an urban disc golf course today.

The tournament was called Urban Disco, and 200 people signed up to participate. The brick fairway ran throughout Grand Rapids' Heartside and Arena neighborhoods, and it had 18 holes.

Because the course was set in a city, it was designed to be accessible for all people and be barrier free.

Proceeds from the event went towards the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.

Disc golf is a sport with growing popularity. According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, the number of disc golf courses in America has more than doubled since 2010.

