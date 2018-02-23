WZZM
Close

Grand Rapids issues order to close Grand River to recreational use

Staff , WZZM 2:20 PM. EST February 23, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The City of Grand Rapids issued an order on Friday afternoon, Feb. 23 to close the Grand River within city boundaries to recreational use. This includes fishing and watercraft. 

Anyone violating this order is subject to arrest or fines. The order is in effect and will remain in effect until further notice. 

The river closing order was issued to keep the community and emergency responders safe during rising waters and flooding. 

The city made flood wall improvements after the 2013 flooding, and Fire Chief John Lehman says the city is well-positioned to manage the rising water levels

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories