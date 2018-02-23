Grand Rapids issues order to close Grand River to recreational use

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The City of Grand Rapids issued an order on Friday afternoon, Feb. 23 to close the Grand River within city boundaries to recreational use. This includes fishing and watercraft.

Anyone violating this order is subject to arrest or fines. The order is in effect and will remain in effect until further notice.

The river closing order was issued to keep the community and emergency responders safe during rising waters and flooding.

The city made flood wall improvements after the 2013 flooding, and Fire Chief John Lehman says the city is well-positioned to manage the rising water levels.

Kent County Road Comm. out at Fulton St. Bridge looking at rising waters. Bringing a crane to pluck out debris clinging to piers. @ConsumersEnergy also out here for power lines under the bridge @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/zD3Pi9mmVn — Noah Fromson (@NoahFromson) February 23, 2018

