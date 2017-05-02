Grand Rapids leaders take early steps after traffic stop study

Hats for the Grand Rapids Police Department recruits sworn in on January 28, 2016. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids leaders say they will institute new steps in the wake of a study, that found people of color -- especially African Americans -- are more likely to be pulled over by police.

Research found black drivers are twice as likely to be pulled over as others, and Hispanic drivers also face higher traffic-stop rates. The city commission last week tabled a decision on steps the city should take in the wake of the report.

At a commission work session Monday, May 1, leaders decided to take four immediate steps.

The commission's public safety committee will add three new members in July, made up of people from the community. The public safety committee will also meet monthly, instead of quarterly.

Leaders say they also will consider doing traffic stop studies every year -- instead of every-other year -- and they want a thorough review of police policies and procedures.

"This is a serious issue," Mayor Rosalynn Bliss earlier said. "And we’re not going to just sit by and do nothing about it."

