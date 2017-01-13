Grand Rapids may get a new home for veterans

Grand Rapids Home for Veterans (Feb. 2016). (Photo: Alex Shabad, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation that could lead to a new 120-bed home for veterans in Grand Rapids.

Our 13 Watchdog Team have been covering the plan developments for months.

Previous reports shed light on inadequate staffing levels at the facility and a failure by government officials to properly investigate allegations of abuse and neglect and last February, a state audit was released that confirmed these findings.

The bill clears the way for construction of two new veterans homes in Grand Rapids and Detroit.

If federal funding is secured, the facilities would open as early as 2019.

