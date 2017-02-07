WZZM
Grand Rapids Mayor's State of the City to be at 20 Monroe Live

Matt Gard, WZZM 7:25 AM. EST February 07, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - 20 Monroe Live, the newest entertainment venue in West Michigan, will host the Grand Rapids State of the City address in 2017.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, she will deliver the address on March 2. It will begin at 6:15 p.m.

20 Monroe Live is right next to The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids and opened to the public for the first time on Feb. 1. Since then, it has already hosted a handful of shows with more in the works.

An RSVP is required to attend the 2017 State of the City address. You can send yours in online or by phone 616-965-6658.

(© 2017 WZZM)


