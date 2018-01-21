Grand Rapids native plays for the Harlem Globetrotters

Porter 'Primetime' Mayberry is player #0 on the Harlem Globetrotters.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Harlem Globetrotters were in town playing at Van Andel Arena on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 21.

As the team rolled through West Michigan this year, they had a new player who is from Grand Rapids.

Porter 'Primetime' Maberry is an Ottawa Hills High School graduate who is a part of the Globetrotters 2018 rookie class.

Maberry said he first watched the Globetrotters when he was six years old, and then he came every year after that. "I used to watch these guys, and they would bring people out on the court and do a couple of dunks," he said. "And I'd be like 'man, I'm itching to do it."

Maberry was first noticed by the Globetrotters in 2016 after he was featured on the TN show Dunk Kings where a jumped over the 7-foot-2 basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal in order to dunk the ball.

"The Harlem Globetrotters -- just the legacy of the team is great," said Maberry. "They put smiles on millions of faces every year and we travel to different countries all over the world. Just to be a part of this amazing organization is a blessing."

This was Maberry's first time playing as a Globetrotter in his hometown. "Just to come out here, actually be a part of it, come back to my city and give back, it's just amazing," he said. "Ottawa Hills is always going to be a part of me, and the city is always going to be a part of me."

The Grand Rapids native spoke to the Ottawa Hills football team before the game on Sunday. He told them to keep going. "I gave up basketball right out of high school," Maberry said. "I went to college; I started working in a factory. I had to make a choice: whether I was going to work a 9 to 5 job or go chase my dreams."

"I chased it, and I haven't looked back since."

Maberry posted about joining the Harlem Globetrotters in October 2014.

The Globetrotters will be playing a few more games in Michigan, in Saginaw on Jan. 22, Kalamazoo on Jan. 31 and East Lansing on Feb. 2.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV