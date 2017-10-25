Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Butterworth Party Store located at 944 Butterworth Street SW.

Police say the incident happened on October 25th at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the robber pointed a hand gun and the clerk and at least one gunshot was fired.

No one was hurt.

Police do not have a very good description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to Grand Rapids Police at 616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV