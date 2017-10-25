WZZM
Grand Rapids party store robbed at gunpoint

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 5:15 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Butterworth Party Store located at 944 Butterworth Street SW.

Police say the incident happened on October 25th at around 9:30 p.m. 

Police say the robber pointed a hand gun and the clerk and at least one gunshot was fired.

No one was hurt.

Police do not have a very good description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to Grand Rapids Police at 616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


