Grand Rapids plans $30M biodigester project to tackle waste

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - Grand Rapids' wastewater division is preparing to build a biodigester at its water resource recovery facility.
The city's environmental services manager, Mike Lunn, tells the media the division has known for a while that it would need to adjust its operations to treat a growing stream of highly concentrated food waste from Founders Brewing Company, Coca-Cola, Amway and SET Environmental.
►Related: Fate of shutdown Lowell biodigester remains unclear after missed deadline
The biodigester, including a new pipe and sludge treatment system, is expected to cost nearly $30 million.
Lunn said the city decided building a biodigester was the best option, rather than make a $90 million expansion to the plant or require businesses to pre-treat their waste.
In the first phase, the city wants to build three tanks that each have a capacity of 1.4 million gallons, with the hope of having the system running by 2018.
►Related: 'They're burning poop': Lowell biodigester stinks up school neighborhood
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs