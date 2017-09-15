Grand Rapids Police Department names new Deputy Chief

(Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Captain Eric Payne has been promoted to Deputy Chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Payne has been a part of GRPD since 1987. He has served on patrol, in the Vice Unit and as a member of the Detective Unit's Major Case Team. He has also been a member of the hostage negotiation team since 1992.

Payne was promoted to Captain in 2008, during which time he served as Captain of the South Service Area. In 2015, he became Captain of the Investigative Division where he oversaw several units within investigations.

