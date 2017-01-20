Grand Rapids Police issue warning after five overdoses on Friday

GRPD patch

GRAND RAPIDS - The Grand Rapids Police Department is issuing a public safety warning that a dangerous drug is circulating in the city. Officers used Narcan to save five people from overdosing on Friday. This is after they responded to eight overdoses last weekend. One person died from an overdose, Narcan was used to save the other seven people.

Investigators suspect Fentanyl or another synthetic opioid is responsible due to the unusually high number of overdoses. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, it can be consumed alone or mixed with cocaine and heroin. Grand Rapids Police say an amount equal to a few grains of salt can be deadly.

GRPD's Vice Unit is investigating all 13 cases to find out where the source of the drug. GRPD says help can be found for anyone looking for help battling drug dependency at Rehab International and the Grand Rapids Red Project.

More information on Fentanyl can be found on the Drug Enforcement Admistration's website.

