Grand Rapids Police looking for missing man with Alzheimer's and dementia

Neuben White (Photo: Courtesy: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police in Grand Rapids are asking for the publics help to find a missing man who has Alzheimer's and dementia.

According to a release from the department, 88-year-old Neuben White was last seen around 12:30 Thursday afternoon, dropping off his wife at a grocery store on Madison Avenue SE after driving her there.

Police say he was supposed to wait for her in the parking lot, but when she was done shopping, both White and the van were gone.

White does not have a cell phone and does not know his home phone number.

He was last seen wearing a silver gray coat and khaki pants. White was driving a 1999 burgundy Ford Windstar van with a gray pinstripe. It has a Michigan license plate of AWD640.

If you've seen White or know where he might be, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 774-2345

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)