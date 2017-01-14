Grand Rapids police take 2 illegal guns in traffic stop, domestic dispute

Hand gun retrieved during a Friday traffic stop. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police seized two different illegal firearms from the community within the past two days.

On Friday, Jan. 13, an officer saw a car fail to stop when leaving a driveway of a local business around 9:15 p.m., according to a news release. After the car was stopped on Griggs Street near Madison Avenue SE, the 20-year-old driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

A 19-year-old passenger was arrested during the traffic stop for weapon charges after officers located a Taurus 9mm handgun on his person.

Close up of the hand gun retrieved by GRPD during a Friday traffic stop. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police)

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, officers were called to a home on a 911 hang-up and discovered a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m.

A male suspect was threatening a female with a machine gun-looking 9mm firearm, which was later recovered in his bedroom.

Machine-gun looking firearm retrieved during a domestic disturbance on Saturday. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police)

He was arrested for felonious assault and possession of a firearm.

