Grand Rapids Police say missing man's van is gone as well

WZZM 11:21 PM. EST January 09, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS - Police in Grand Rapids are looking for assistance in locating 64-year-old Paul Kaleta.  He was reported missing after family members lost contact with him on Dec. 30.

On Monday officers also reported that Kaleta's Gray Ford Windstar is also missing.  The van has a license plate number of 777 3J9, and a cracked bumper on the driver's side.

Police say Kaleta suffers from a condition which requires medication. He is 5'10" and weighs 215 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.


