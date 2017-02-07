Grand Rapids ranks 19th on U.S. News' Top 100 'best places to live'

Downtown Grand Rapids skyline (Photo: By Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

Grand Rapids made the top 20 best places to live in the United States according to U.S. News.

U.S. News unveiled its latest ranking of the "100 Best Places to Live in the USA" today, ranking the 100 largest cities in America based on the quality of life, job market, value of living and people's overall desire to live there.

While Austin, Texas sits at the number one spot and places like Denver, San Jose and Washington D. C. closely follow -- Grand Rapids made it into the top 20 with an overall score of 7 out of 10.

U.S. News' judges found Grand Rapids offers a better value than similarly sized metro areas when comparing housing costs to the median household income. The city got a 7.9 out of 10 in that department based on an average housing cost of $155,256, lower than the national average of $211,731.

"The cost of living in Grand Rapids is noticeably lower than in other major U.S. metro areas," U.S. News wrote. "While the median household income falls short of the national average, you'll find you can stretch your dollar further in the region. Housing costs are below average, though prices are rising. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids residents spend less on daily necessities -- such as groceries and health care -- than those who live in other parts of the country."

Grand Rapids scored worst in desirability with a 5.1 out of 10. U.S. News determined this by asking people from all over the country to state where they'd prefer to live.

Grand Rapids scored a 6.9 in job market, U.S. News reports that the job market is comparable to similarly sized metro areas.

"Grand Rapids' unemployment rate falls below the national average, signifying a strong job market," U.S. News wrote. The unemployment rate in Grand Rapids is 3.2-percent, which is 1.7-percent lower than the national average.

"Grand Rapids is home to grocery stores chains Meijer and Spartan Stores, which provide administrative and distributive jobs," U.S. News explains. "The metro area also features a number of manufacturing companies, including Steelcase and Herman Miller. Education is a dominant sector in Grand Rapids, offering work for teachers. The metro area also has opportunities for those who did not attend college -- many of which are in the health care field. More than half of the health care industry in Grand Rapids is made up of workers who have an associate degree or less. Some of the larger health care employers in the area include Spectrum Health and Mercy General Health Partners."

The annual salary in Grand Rapids is $42,950, while the average in the U.S. is $48,320. Although workers here tend to make less than the national average, U.S. News determined that it was because the numbers are skewed by the high number of lower-level positions.

U.S. News acknowledged Grand Rapids' affinity for public art and large craft brewery scene, as well as the 'booming' health care industry, strong LGBT community and active neighborhood associations which bring the area's population together for community events.

"Grand Rapids has evolved from its 19th-century roots as a hub of furniture production to the modern-day metro area that is attracting college students and young families with its healthy job market, affordable housing and outdoor recreational activities," wrote local expert Anna Gustafson.

The only other Michigan city on the list was Detroit, ranking at 89th.

Read Grand Rapids' full assessment here. Read the methodology here.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

