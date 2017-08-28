GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The real estate market is Grand Rapids is booming.
The personal finance website, WalletHub released its 2017 list of Best Real Estate Markets. They found that Grand Rapids is the fourth best midsize real estate market, and it is ranked sixteenth overall.
Source: WalletHub
The study compared 300 cities across 21 key metrics. Some of the main findings for Grand Rapids show the health of Grand Rapids' Real-Estate Market (1=Best, 150=Avg.):
- 82nd – % of Homes with Negative Equity
- 73rd – Avg. Days Until Sale
- 30th – Job Growth Rate
- 20th – Foreclosure Rate
- 64th – % of Delinquent Mortgage Holders
- 38th – Home Price as % of Income
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs