GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The real estate market is Grand Rapids is booming.

The personal finance website, WalletHub released its 2017 list of Best Real Estate Markets. They found that Grand Rapids is the fourth best midsize real estate market, and it is ranked sixteenth overall.

The study compared 300 cities across 21 key metrics. Some of the main findings for Grand Rapids show the health of Grand Rapids' Real-Estate Market (1=Best, 150=Avg.):

82nd – % of Homes with Negative Equity

– % of Homes with Negative Equity 73rd – Avg. Days Until Sale

– Avg. Days Until Sale 30th – Job Growth Rate

– Job Growth Rate 20th – Foreclosure Rate

– Foreclosure Rate 64th – % of Delinquent Mortgage Holders

– % of Delinquent Mortgage Holders 38th – Home Price as % of Income

