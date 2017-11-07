Grand Rapids reports voter turnout numbers online

Women hand casting a vote, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In Grand Rapids, there is new election reporting technology in which the number of votes cast is updated hourly online.

Users can see a city-wide map online that has the total number of votes that are cast in each precinct. The platform also shows the number of registered voters for the precincts, votes in this election and and voter turnout stats throughout the day.

According to the City Clerk, Darlene O'Neal, the platform helps voters, media and other audiences find what they need.

You can check out the voter turnout dashboard here.

