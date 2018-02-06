Grand Rapids restarts search for next city manager

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids City Commission decided to reopen the search for the next city manager, choosing none of the three finalists.

The unanimous decision was reached during deliberations after the second-round of interviews with the finalists.

The city manager position was opened after Greg Sundstrom retired on Feb. 2. The finalists were a part of a six-month search that started with 61 applicants.

The finalists participated in a open forum on Monday, Feb. 6 where they fielded a variety of questions.

“We are committed to finding the absolute best candidates," said Mayor Rosalyn Bliss. "I have a lot of faith in the Commission and in the collective wisdom around the table and in our community – we will find the right person."

Grand Rapids City Commission chooses none of the 3 finalists for city manager. Will reopen the search process. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/bR6tdWSJb5 — phildawsontv (@pmdawson) February 7, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV