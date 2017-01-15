Grand Rapids Right to Life hosts 'memorial for the unborn'

Grand Rapids Right to Life held a memorial service for the unborn Sunday, Jan. 15. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade next week, the Grand Rapids Right to Life organization hosted its annual memorial service for the unborn

Dozens gathered at Crossroads Bible Church to remember and advocate for the unborn. The president for the organization, Susan Palazzolo, said it's important to remember the 58 million unborn to take steps to prevent abortion and allow for more adoption.

"Abortion is taking the life of an unborn child and it's not to protect the health of the mother. Abortion is mainly just a convenience and some women use it as a form of birth control and it's not that at all," Palazzolo said. "Abortion is not healthcare, it's taking the life of an unborn child.

"I think science will prove that life begins at conception."

But the President for Planned Parenthood of Michigan said efforts to stop abortion are misguided. She said the real issue is making sure women have access to routine preventative healthcare.

"If they really were interested in reducing the number of abortions performed in the United States, they would stand with Planned Parenthood to ensure that patients who want to get routine preventative healthcare at our center would be able to continue to do that," Planned Parenthood of Michigan President Lori Carpentier said.

"We also do something more every single day to prevent unintended pregnancies by the thousands on a daily basis, than any pro-life group will ever do in their lifetime."

WZZM 13 asked about Right to Life's feelings on contraception and birth control; Palazzolo said the organization does not take a stance on it, and it's up to each woman.

