Grand Rapids Schools discuss security after Florida shooting

GRPS discuss school security

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - What happened in Florida Wednesday, is affecting schools across the nation, including here in West Michigan.

The head of Security for Grand Rapids Public Schools Larry Johnson says the district has "more" than equipment in place, to protect students and teachers.

"We have to connect with young people no matter where they are and ensure that we understand when they are in a crisis and when they are struggling," says Johnson.

In addition to making sure all entrances are secure, Johnson says that GRPS closely monitors students who are troubled.

"We are going to do everything we can to get resources around so that young people don't act out and create a tragedy within our community," says Johnson.

That includes mental health assistance. But there are areas to improve, the Florida shooting happened at the end of the school day and according to Johnson that is a vulnerable time due to the amount of people coming and going.

"We've gotta address that now and look at that and every tragedy is an opportunity to learn more about what we do and how we do it," says Johnson.

