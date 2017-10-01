Grand Rapids' sister city coming to visit

Undated photo of the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: iStock)

Representatives from one of Grand Rapids' sister cities are coming to visit Grand Rapids this week, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

Grand Rapids will be welcoming from Bielsko-Biała, Poland the Deputy Mayor, Waldemar Jędrusiński, the head of promotions, Anna Zgierska, and the head of strategy and economic development, Aleksandra Podsiadlik.

They will be visiting and touring several places around Grand Rapids including The Right Place, Experience Grand Rapids, Start Garden, Kent County's Energy from Waste facility, Avenue for the Arts, Kendall College of Art and Design, the UICA and the GRAM.

Bielsko-Biała is located in the south of Poland and was Grand Rapids' second sister city, which was added in 1991. Grand Rapids Sister Cities International (GRSCI) is a non-profit organization that build relationships between Grand Rapids and its sister cities through exchanges in culture, art, education and more.

Grand Rapids has five sister cities in total: Omihachiman, Japan; Bielsko-Biała, Poland; Perugia, Italy; the Ga District, Ghana and Zapopan, Mexico.

Here is more information about GRSCI from the organization:

