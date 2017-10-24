Grand Rapids Trump rally cancelled, pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups clash

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When the rain didn't stop and a downtown restaurant asked them to leave, Michigan Trump Republicans had to cancel a Grand Rapids rally they planned Tuesday night.

But not before a clash with some anti-trump protestors. To get out of the rain at Rosa Parks Circle, the Michigan Trump Republicans tried to move their rally inside to Flanagan’s Irish Pub on Pearl Street.

But after receiving threats, organizers say the restaurant management asked them to leave. Once outside the pro- trump People were met by a chanting anti-Trump demonstration.

“Our agenda was about the same as theirs,” explained Trump protestor. “To say what we believe, stand up for what we believe and stand against the things we don't believe.”

“But we are not going to be stopped,” said Michigan Trump Republican Meshawn Maddock. “People who support President Trump and his America First agenda are not going to be stopped. We are not going to quit.”

Flanagan’s issued a statement on Twitter.

@wzzm13 WZZM: Regarding the rally and counter rally at Rosa Parks today that spilled into Flanagan's, here is our statement: — Flanagans Irish Pub (@FlanagansGR) October 25, 2017

@wzzm13 "We welcome everyone, of every color, religion, sexual orientation, gender, or political belief, to come have a pint with us. — Flanagans Irish Pub (@FlanagansGR) October 25, 2017

@wzzm13 However, we do not permit rallies of any kind. Irish pubs are about beer and whiskey, not politics. We love Grand Rapids!" — Flanagans Irish Pub (@FlanagansGR) October 25, 2017

Michigan Trump Republicans say they have held rallies in over 20 Michigan cities. They say they hope to be back in Grand Rapids in November.

“We will be back,” promises Maddock. “We will be back.”

