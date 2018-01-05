Grand Rapids winter parking violations down from a year ago

Three parking tickets on the exterior of a car, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In Grand Rapids, the odd-even winter parking rule goes into effect on Nov. 1. This year, despite recent snowfalls, the number of violators is down.

Through Jan. 4, Grand Rapids Police issues 3,263 tickets so far this winter season. That's a decrease of about 12 percent over the same period last season.

Sgt. Cathy Williams of the GRPD attributes the decline to a public awareness campaign.

The rule only allows drivers to park on one side of the street throughout the winter, and that side changes every day. On even-numbered days, drivers must park on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses. And for odd-number days, drivers must park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

These restrictions run from 1 a.m to 6 p.m. daily. It allows city crew to clear snow-covered streets, and it also makes it easier for emergency vehicles to get dow city streets.

Violators who park on the wrong side of the road can expect to find a $20 ticket on their windshield. Odd-even parking restrictions are in effect until April 1.

