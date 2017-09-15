Grand Rapids woman raises money for earthquake relief

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A powerful earthquake hit Mexico on Sept. 8, and it killed more than 90 people. This was the biggest earthquake to hit the country in more than a century.

It destroyed a large part of the city of Juchitan, and there country is trying to clean up and repair the massive damage.

One Grand Rapids resident has family that was affected by the earthquake, and so she decided to organize an effort to raise money to help with the disaster relief.

Angie Moralez was at the Mexican Heritage's 2017 Fiesta Mexicana on Friday, Sept. 15 collecting donations. The festival continues on Saturday and Moralez will be collecting money again.

