Grand Valley State opens new training center for Consumers Energy

John G. Russell Leadership center on GVSU's downtown campus

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Valley State University is celebrating the opening of a new $11 million building on its downtown campus. The school held a ceremony to mark the opening of the John G. Russell Leadership center Friday, April 28.

The building is part of a joint venture between Consumers Energy and GVSU. It is named after Russell, the president and CEO of Consumers Energy, who retired after a 35-year career last summer.

Located on Front Avenue, just south of the Seidman center, the building is designed for professional development for Consumers Energy employees.

The 31,000 square foot facility is construct to LEED Silver standards.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV