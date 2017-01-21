GRCC holds grand opening dedication, open house for new preschool facility

Phyllis Fratzke Early Childhood Learning Laboratory ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21. (Photo: via Great Start to Quality Kent Resource Center Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Community College marked the grand opening of the Phyllis Fratzke Early Childhood Learning Laboratory with a dedication and community open house on Saturday.

The new preschool facility's open house was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon until 2 p.m. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours offered so that visitors could see the new state-of-the-art facility.

Since its founding in 1974, the Laboratory Preschool has been located in First United Methodist Church at 227 E. Fulton Street. GRCC broke ground on a $7.2 million building at 210 Lyon Street NE in summer 2015.

President Dr. Steven C. Ender said it has been a longtime goal for the preschool to have its own building. Preschool director JaneAnn Benson said the new building will be an early childhood hub for the entire area.

The building, named in honor of the person who began both the Laboratory Preschool and Child Development programs, will feature:

Access to outdoor space for all classrooms.

Multipurpose spaces to host large motor activities for children as well as community and family events.

A children's library.

Lockers and designated spaces for students in Child Development and Education programs.

Observation rooms for use by Child Development and Education students.

Individual meeting spaces in each classroom.

An office for Child Development and Education faculty.

An adult classroom, for Child Development and Education courses and for meetings of area educators and care providers.

An ecological theme is also woven throughout the building, based on the textures and design elements chosen to fill out the spaces, Benson added.

Director of Kent ISD Great Start to Quality Program Terese Smith congratulated GRCC for completing the new building during the event.

"The natural theme carries all the way from the "Beach" infant and toddler areas to the "woodlands" themed preschool rooms and all rooms access the outdoors -- it's beautiful," Smith added.

"Early childhood care providers from the community will meet here to learn and share practices that best support children and families," Benson said.

GRCC says that this building will not only provide a space for early childhood care providers to learn and share practices, but will also work to serve and support the community by providing child and community resources and events that support healthy family development.

More information on the Phyllis Fratzke Early Childhood Learning Laboratory can be found on www.grcc.edu/laboratorypreschool.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)