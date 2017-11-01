Loaded magazine, but no gun, found on GRCC campus

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - According to a Facebook post from Grand Rapids Community College, classes that begin before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, have been canceled.

GRCC Campus Police and Grand Rapids Police Department are working to investigate what the school calls a "suspicious item" found on the main campus.

The item turned out to be a gun magazine with ammunition inside, however, no gun was spotted nearby. GRPD helped searched a building, to possibly locate the gun.

GRCC faculty and staff are to report to campus at 10 a.m., and afternoon classes will still go on as scheduled. GRPD says they are taking all necessary precautions, but no see any imminent threat to the students.

GRCC police chief reporting that suspicious item was a magazine loaded with ammo. No gun found. Classes will resume at 11am. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/oovmHXmDEv — Cheryl Barrigear (@cmbarrigear) November 1, 2017

