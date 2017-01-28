GRPD: 3 officers suspended without pay for 'giving preferential treatment'

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police Department has confirmed that the three officers who responded to a traffic crash involving a former Kent County assistant prosecutor have been suspended without pay pending their termination hearing.

On Nov. 19, 2016, there was an alcohol-related traffic crash involving former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Kuiper, of Byron Center. Kuiper was driving on the wrong way on Union Avenue SE near Avalon. He hit a car and a man standing next to it -- the man telling WZZM 13 that he flew up to 60 feet when he was hit -- hurting his shoulder, back and hip.

Police say that on Nov. 19, Kuiper was involved in a wrong-way crash on Union Avenue Southeast near Avalon. (Photo: WZZM)

GRPD and the body cameras of officers who responded to the crash booth confirm that Kuiper admitted to drinking. One officers performed a variety of different field sobriety tests and once completely, video footage shows Kuiper being placed in the squad car.

GRPD initiated an internal investigation because although field sobriety tests were administered, a breathalyzer was not. Kuiper was cited for wrong way driving. Police say the investigation was to determine whether the former Assistant Prosecutor was giving preferential treatment due to his position.

Josh Kuiper

Previously, the officers involved were placed on administrative leave with pay. The GRPD officers involved have not been named until the Kalamazoo Prosecutors Office has determined if criminal charges need to be issued. If charged are brought later, the names will be released according to department policy.

The date of the termination hearing has not been scheduled.

