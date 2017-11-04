GRPD hosts Safe Interactions Town Hall for local teens

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department hosted a town hall meeting in order to have a platform where "teens of color could have an open and honest dialogue with law enforcement on how to safely engage with one another."

The event was on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 1-3 p.m. and it continues the GRPD's effort to strengthen and improve community and police relations.

The GRPD partnered with the Greater Grand Rapids Chapter of Jack and Jill of America (GGRJJOA) to present the Safe Interactions Town Hall.

"Our goal is to gain a deeper understanding of [teenager's] concerns and share important information to

empower the youth to make appropriate decisions when interacting with the police,' said Lt. Terry Dixon of the GRPD.

The event was moderated by GGRJJOA Teen President Justin Manns and Grand Rapids City Commissioner Joe Jones.

"We want teens to leave feeling empowered to interact with law enforcement in a manner that does not evoke fear or harm to themselves or the officers," said Manns.

Jack and Jill of America was started in Philadelphia in 1938. It is dedicated to nurturing future American American leaders by strengthening children though leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.

The Greater Grand Rapids chapter was started in 2010.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

