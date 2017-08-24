GRPD looking for four men in assault case

Police car lights (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Four men assaulted four others on Saturday, Aug. 19 around midnight at 1482 Lake Dr. in the parking lot west of Yesterdog. The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for the suspects.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the assault left one man with a severe brain injury. He was celebrating his birthday with his father and two other men when a man approached them asking for money.

When they refused, a dark colored SUV drove up to them, and the driver got out and assaulted one of the men. Three others emerged from the SUV and starting to beat up the remaining three men.

The four suspects left in the SUV immediately after. They all appeared to be in their 20s. GRPD says the driver was described as a large black male, with a body builder build. The other three suspects are also black males.

Investigators are asking for anyone who saw anything to call police at 456-4548,or Silent Observer at 774-2345. You may also contact Silent Observer online.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV