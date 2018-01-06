GRPD: Move over for cars stopped on the side of the road

(Photo: GRPD/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department took to Facebook to remind drivers to slow down and move over for cars and emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

In a post, the GRPD said that one of their squad cars got hit on the freeway while the officer was responding to an accident that blocked the shoulder and part of the left lane.

"As another vehicle approached the accident scene they lost control and struck the officer's vehicle," said the post. "Thankfully no one was hurt."

At the end of 2017, an Ottawa County Sheriff's patrol car was also hit while it was stopped on the side of the road. No one was injured in that incident either.

