(Photo: Courtesy of Grand Rapids Police Recruiting Dept. / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids Police Officer is under investigation for a "use of force" incident.

A police spokesman wouldn't confirm any details about what happened, saying, "it would be inappropriate to comment further until the investigation is completed."

Lieutenant Terry Dixon did say the investigation is wrapping up and should be done by the end of this week or early next week.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV