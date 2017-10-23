GRPD searching for 'dangerous felon'

(Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department's Family Services Team is looking for a dangerous felon named Kim Anderson.

The 55-year-old is wanted on numerous felony charges that are all stemming from a recent incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 21. near Hall Street SE and Jefferson Avenue SE.

Anderson was able to elude officers, and he is still at large.

Police describe him as a black male with medium complexion who is 5 foot 7 and 190 lbs. He has long grey hair that is usually braided into two braids. He has many connections in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area.

The suspect is facing six felony charges, including: two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, second degree criminal sexual conduct, criminal sexual conduct--assault with intent to commit penetration and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

GRPD is asking for the public's help in finding Anderson.

If you know the whereabouts of Anderson or have any information that may lead to investigators taking this felon off the street, you can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or 616-456-3400. You can also make an anonymous tip to Silent Observer online or at 616-774-2345.

