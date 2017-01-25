GRPS holds kindergarten information event

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputy responding to domestic situation shoots and kills man
-
Woman gets prison for embezzling from firm
-
Kidnapped West Michigan girl found alive
-
Cold, snow air set to make a return
-
13 On Target Weather: Tuesday evening forecast; Jan. 24, 2017
-
Senator: No new hearing on DeVos confirmation
-
Deputies ask for help after Wal-Mart theft
-
Super Saver: Pillow for better air flow
-
Teen enters plea in fatal Alpine Township crash
-
Doctor sentenced for not filing income taxes
More Stories
-
One person hurt after shooting on Grand Rapids' West SideJan 25, 2017, 5:40 a.m.
-
March for Life: Hope for abortion policy change…Jan 25, 2017, 6:38 a.m.
-
GRPS to host 'Kindergarten, here I come' eventJan 25, 2017, 6:44 a.m.