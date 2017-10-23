GRPS sends donations to Puerto Rico hurrricane victims

(Photo: Grand Rapids Public Schools)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Public Schools and the city of Grand Rapids collected supplies to send to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

On Monday, Oct. 23, they packed the items donated by the community, getting ready to send them down to the storm victims.

Many of the items donated were things people take for granted, but are essential, like batteries, toothbrushes, bottled water and baby formula.

GRPS wanted to say thank you to the community for making donations.

