GRPS to hold open house for Museum School Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - School Choice Week runs from Jan. 22-28 and all across Michigan, school leaders are trying to show parents what their districts have to offer kids in our state.

Leaders from Grand Rapids Public Schools are proud of their relatively new Museum School, and they want to show it off to parents.

At an open house being held Tuesday, Jan. 24, parents can meet teachers and principals and ask them questions. They'll also make presentations about the school's curriculum, community involvement and expansion plans.

The program runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Pearl Street. During the program, attendees will receive free admission to the museum. You can also park in the garage across from the museum and get a voucher for free parking.

The deadline to apply for a GRPS theme school is Tuesday, Jan. 31.

