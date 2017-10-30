Hearing: Kristina Ryl was going 60 mph when she hit Joy Gillette

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kristina Ryl, who is charged in the death of Joy Gillette, was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing today.

Ryl hit Gilette with her car in Grand Rapids back in August. She was driving on Michigan Street on the evening of Aug. 23 when she hit Gillette and her husband John.

►Related: Elderly victim of deadly Grand Rapids crash identified

A friend of Ryl's who was in the car with her says each of them had two alcoholic drinks before driving that night. And an accident deconstructionist says Ryl's car was going 60 miles per hour at impact.

Ryl is charged with drunk driving causing death and reckless driving causing death.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV