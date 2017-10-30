WZZM
Hearing: Kristina Ryl was going 60 mph when she hit Joy Gillette

A friend of Ryl's said both had two alcoholic drinks before driving the night of the incident.

Staff , WZZM 5:18 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kristina Ryl, who is charged in the death of Joy Gillette, was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing today.

Ryl hit Gilette with her car in Grand Rapids back in August. She was driving on Michigan Street on the evening of Aug. 23 when she hit Gillette and her husband John.

A friend of Ryl's who was in the car with her says each of them had two alcoholic drinks before driving that night. And an accident deconstructionist says Ryl's car was going 60 miles per hour at impact.

Ryl is charged with drunk driving causing death and reckless driving causing death.

