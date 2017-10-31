Helen DeVos Children's Hospital hosts Halloween Party

(Photo: Helen DeVos Children's Hospital/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital aren't able to go out trick-or-treating tonight. So the staff treated them today to a Halloween party.

The fun includes activities like face painting, pumpkin tossing and root beer float making.

"It's actually been really nice," said Julia Cooper the mother of a patient. "We've been in and out of the hospital for a month, and so it's kind of nice to see all the kids that are here all the time and have a nice event as well as for Koyt to be able to participate in it"

"It's nice for the kids because the kids in the hospital can't go trick or treating," said Koyt Keener a patient.

The patients also got to make crafts with superheroes and princesses, and they got to enjoy live music as well.

